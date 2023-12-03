Chennai, Dec 3 (PTI) Dr Agarwal's Group of Eye Hospitals has earmarked Rs 100 crore for setting up new hospitals and also modernise existing infrastructure facilities in Kerala, a top official has said.

The city-based eye care provider has inaugurated a new hospital in Kozhikode under its expansion plan.

"We are committed to transforming Kerala into a destination for world class eye care services. We are investing about Rs 100 crore in Kerala over the next two years." Dr Agarwal's Group of Eye Hospitals chief operating officer Rahul Agarwal said.

The investment would be utilised for setting up new hospitals and to upgrade the existing facilities, he noted.

"Our objective is to provide our patients with improved access to high-quality eye care and generate employment opportunities in the healthcare sector. The investment will go towards adding new hospitals and modernising the existing four hospitals (in Kerala)", Agarwal said in a statement on Sunday.

By the end of the next financial year, he said, the Group was looking to open its second facility in Thiruvananthapuram. Plans are also afoot to have a presence in Kannur, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kollam, Thalassery and Malappuram by the end of 2025-26.

Spread across 10,000 sq ft, the hospital in Calicut is located at Patteri, Pottammal and offers high-end facilities for the diagnosis and treatment of cornea, retina, refractive, cataract, among others.

"With a legacy of excellence in eye care that spans several decades, we bring our wealth of expertise to Calicut to address a wide range of eye conditions and disorders", Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Regional Head-Clinical Services Dr S Soundari said.

The new hospital in Calicut, is designed to offer a comprehensive range of services, including routine eye examinations, advanced diagnostic procedures and various surgical interventions, Soundari added.

Following the inauguration of the new facility, the hospital would offer free consultations till the end of this month to its patients.

Dr Agarwal's Group currently operates over 160 eye care facilities in India and 15 in Africa.

