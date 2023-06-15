New Delhi, Jun 15 (PTI) The revenue intelligence officers have seized 1.92 kg cocaine worth approximately Rs 26.5 crore, which was being smuggled by concealing inside thermocouple balls.

Based on specific intelligence developed by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), an import courier consignment was intercepted and examined by the DRI officers at New Courier Terminal, New Delhi, which resulted in the recovery of 1,922 gms of cocaine, having an illicit international market value of approximately Rs 26.5 crore, the Ministry of Finance said.

The courier consignment arrived in two boxes from Sao Paulo, Brazil, and was declared to contain 'Table Center (decorative object)', it added.

The DRI has detected a novel modus operandi of smuggling narcotics (Cocaine) into India via the courier route, wherein the cocaine was concealed within the thermocol balls, purportedly used to cushion the declared goods, the ministry said.

