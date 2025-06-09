New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) A 30-year-old man was arrested with more than three kilograms of cannabis (ganja) in south Delhi's Madangir area, police said on Monday.

The accused, Arif from Bhogal was nabbed by a patrolling team on Sunday evening, they said.

Also Read | NIACL Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 500 Apprentice Posts at newindia.co.in, Know Eligibility, Application Deadline, Stipend and Other Details.

They said the team spotted a man sitting with a plastic bag in a suspicious manner and upon noticing police On seeing police he attempted to flee but was apprehended.

Upon checking the bag, 3.232 kilogram of the contraband was recovered from his possession, police said.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 09, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)