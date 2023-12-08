Chengalpet (TN), Dec 8 (PTI) An earthquake of magnitude of 3.2 occurred here on Friday morning, the National Center for Seismology said.

The quake occurred in this northern TN district at 7.39 am.

"Earthquake of magnitude 3.2, occurred on 08-12-2023, 07:39:22 IST.... depth: 10 km...," NCS said in a 'X' update. PTI

