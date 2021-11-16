Chennai, Nov 16 (PTI): Edelweiss General Insurance, a major insurer, on Tuesday announced steps to support its customers in the wake of flood due to heavy rains that pounded Tamil Nadu and Chennai last week.

The company said it has launched several initiatives to help customers in Chennai, badly affected by the incessant rains, like 'free pick up and drop by preferred garages service'. Under this initiative, in case of damage caused to the vehicle due to flooding, customers can call the insurer's toll-free number 180012000, a company statement said here.

Customers can opt for spot settlement of claim from the insurer for minor damages to the vehicles due to the rains and get their vehicle repaired later at their convenience. "Financial relief is instant", it said. EGI's live video streaming application BOLT allows instant inspection of vehicles. "The app can be conveniently used by consumers, partners and garages to ensure fast settlement. For minor damages post inspection, customers can avail spot settlement", the statement said. In case the damaged vehicle is placed for repair at a non-cashless workshop, EGI would make advance payment to the customer up to 50 per cent of the liability.

"Waiver for RC (registration certificate) getting soiled, mutilated, misplaced due to flood waters -- EGI will waive off this requirement in the current situation. The verification will be done directly through the RTO prior to settling of claim", it said.

EGI said that as a precautionary measure, it was sending out SMSs to customers, advising them to avoid parking in low lying areas, under trees and to keep away from waterlogged streets, the statement added.

