Mumbai, Apr 23 (PTI) French energy major EDF on Friday said it has submitted a binding techno-commercial offer to build six pressurised water reactors at Maharashtra's Jaitapur to Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL).

The energy major termed this as a major milestone, which will enable discussions aimed at converging towards a binding framework agreement in the coming months.

The offer is the culmination of the work carried out jointly with NPCIL further to the signature of the Industrial Way Forward Agreement on March 10, 2018, which was followed by a non-binding offer submitted later in the same year, a statement said.

"This key milestone has been achieved thanks to the trust-based relationship built over time with our Indian partner, and the excellent collaboration and continuous efforts of the EDF and NPCIL teams," EDF Group's chairman and chief executive Jean Bernard Levy said.

He called it a step towards the materialization of the flagship project, and the establishment of a long-term partnership in the civil nuclear field between both our leading nuclear industries.

The binding offer was submitted on Thursday, and includes the detailed technical configuration of the reactors, taking into account the information provided by NPCIL on the Jaitapur site conditions and the joint comprehensive work performed by EDF and NPCIL, and the comprehensive commercial terms and conditions for the supply of engineering studies and equipment for the six EPR reactors.

The statement from the French company said the offer is based on the complementary skills of EDF and NPCIL, and aims to build a long-term partnership between the French and Indian nuclear industries.

The main principles for the offer involves EDF providing the EPR technology, which includes getting the know-how from its subsidiary Framatome for engineering studies and supply for six nuclear steam supply systems and partners with its historical partner GE Steam Power for the supply of the engineering studies and equipment of the six conventional islands, the statement said.

EDF has also guaranteed the performance of each of the six EPR units under specific conditions and for a predefined period of time and will also offer training services for NPCIL's future operating teams, the statement said, making it clear that the French company is neither an investor in the project nor in charge of the construction.

The second principle of the offer includes NPCIL being responsible for the construction and the commissioning of each of the six units of the Jaitapur Nuclear Power Plant, as well as for obtaining all necessary permits and consents in India, including the certification of the EPR technology by the Indian safety regulator, as the owner and future operator of the plant.

During the construction phase, NPCIL may benefit from EDF and its partners' assistance, notably regarding the sharing of other EPR project-related lessons learned, it added.

In order to promote Indian interests, EDF will be identifying Indian companies that can act as suppliers for the project, it said, adding that about 200 entities have already been pre-qualified.

It will also launch a pre-feasibility study, conducted by EDF, I2EN (International Institute of Nuclear Energy) and VJTI (Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute), for the establishment of a centre of excellence in India aiming to train engineers and technicians, and to support the development of the necessary set of skills for the project.

The six reactors will create 25,000 jobs during the construction phase and 2,700 permanent jobs, it said, adding that the French industry will also be benefited during the 15 year long project.

