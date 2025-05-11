New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued firms eroded by Rs 1,60,314.48 crore last week, with Reliance Industries taking the biggest hit, in line with a sluggish trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark dropped 1,047.52 points, or 1.30 per cent.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 11, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

While Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, and ITC faced erosion from their market valuation, Infosys, and Hindustan Unilever made gains on the other hand.

The valuation of Reliance Industries tumbled Rs 59,799.34 crore to Rs 18,64,436.42 crore.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 11, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

ICICI Bank's market valuation dropped Rs 30,185.36 crore to Rs 9,90,015.33 crore.

The valuation of HDFC Bank tanked Rs 27,062.52 crore to Rs 14,46,294.43 crore and that of State Bank of India dived Rs 18,429.34 crore to Rs 6,95,584.89 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Bajaj Finance diminished Rs 13,798.85 crore to Rs 5,36,927.95 crore.

The valuation of ITC declined Rs 8,321.89 crore to Rs 5,29,972.97 crore and that of Bharti Airtel fell Rs 2,138.29 crore to Rs 10,53,891.62 crore.

The mcap of TCS was down Rs 578.89 crore at Rs 12,45,418.09 crore.

However, the mcap of Hindustan Unilever Ltd jumped Rs 2,537.56 crore to Rs 5,48,382.85 crore.

Infosys added Rs 415.33 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 6,26,083.70 crore.

In the top-10 order, Reliance Industries remained the most-valued firm, followed by HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, and ITC.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)