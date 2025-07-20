Pune, Jul 20 (PTI) Unidentified men allegedly broke into a bungalow in Maharashtra's Pimpri Chinchwad on Saturday, tied up an elderly businessman and fled with valuables, police said.

The incident took place around 9 pm in the Nigdi Pradhikaran area with a police team reaching the spot to investigate.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that three to four unidentified men broke into the bungalow, tied the hands of an elderly occupant, and conducted the search of the house," Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime), Pimpri Chinchwad, Shivaji Pawar said.

"It is suspected that they fled away with some valuables, however we are ascertaining what has been stolen from the house," he said.

Another police officer said that the man who was tied up by the intruders is a businessman. Further investigation is underway.

