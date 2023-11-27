Thane, Nov 27 (PTI) Several electric meters placed inside the meter box room of a building situated in Mumbra suburb of Thane district were destroyed in a fire on Monday, a civic official said.

Nobody was injured in the incident which occurred at around 6 AM, said Thane Municipal Corporation's Disaster Management Cell chief Yasin Tadvi.

Also Read | Constitution Day 2023: As India Celebrates Samvidhan Diwas, Take a Look at Fundamental Rights And Duties of Indian Citizens.

The affected meter room is located on the first floor of the five-storey Badshah Complex Society in Kausa area.

Fire Brigade personnel and teams of the disaster cell rushed to the spot with a fire engine after receiving an alert and put out the blaze at around 6:30 AM, Tadvi said, adding the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Also Read | Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: BSNL Steps in to Provide Landline Phone to Enable Trapped Workers to Talk to Their Families (Watch Videos).

"As many as 23 electric meters and wiring in the meter box room were destroyed in the fire," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)