New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Total electric passenger vehicle retail sales in India grew by 56.87 per cent in April this year to 12,233 units compared to 7,798 units in the same month last year, according to the latest data released by FADA.

Tata Motors continued to lead the market with 4,436 units of electric PVs sold last month, although JSW MG Motor India and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) are catching up with 3,462 units and 2,979 units respectively, as per the Federation of Automotive Dealers Associations (FADA) data collated as on May 2, 2025.

In the same month last year, Tata Motors retailed 5,177 units of electric PVs, JSW MG Motor India 1,268 units and M&M 668 units.

Hyundai Motor India clocked sales of 677 electric PVs last month compared to just 91 units in April 2024.

In the electric two-wheeler segment, total retail sales grew 40.02 per cent at 91,791 units last month as compared to 65,555 units in April 2024.

TVS Motor Company maintained its lead last month with 19,736 units closely followed by Ola Electric and Bajaj Auto with 19,706 units and 19,001 units respectively, FADA said.

In April 2024, Ola Electric was the leading player with 34,163 units followed by TVS Motor Company with 7,762 units and Bajaj Auto with 7,561 units.

Ather Energy clocked 13,167 units last month as compared to 4,144 units in April 2024, as per FADA data.

