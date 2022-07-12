New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) Swedish home appliance manufacturer Electrolux has re-entered the Indian market almost after four years and launched its "first experience centre" in the national capital.

It will introduce a complete range of solutions for refrigeration, fabric care (washers and dryers), air purification and conditioning, dishwashing, cooking, and vacuum cleaner in a phased manner from July through October 2022, the company said in a statement.

"This launch signals the company's entry into the Indian consumer durables market, via an omni-channel retail approach," said Electrolux.

Earlier Electrolux had licensing agreements with Videocon which was selling its products here. In 2018, the agreement was terminated after Videocon started facing financial troubles.

Electrolux India commercial director Sudhir Patil said: "India is an ever-evolving market. This launch is the first step toward Electrolux's aggressive business plans in the country. Being a consumer-centric brand, Electrolux delivers quality solutions to meet their needs. I am optimistic about the sustainable and better living experience we will offer our customers."

Currently, Electrolux is getting its range of air conditioners manufactured in India through an original equipment manufacturer partner. The remaining products will be imported from the company's production facilities in Poland, Italy, Germany and Thailand.

The company is looking for sustained growth as the Covid-19 pandemic has brought to the forefront a greater demand for products and solutions that promote health, hygiene and sustainable practices.

"As the focus deepens on in-home appliances alongside growing household incomes, the consumer durables industry is expected to witness sustained growth over the next few years," said Electrolux.

The Swedish multinational also owns brands such as AEG and Frigidaire and sell approximately 60 million household products in around 120 markets.

