Guwahati, Mar 11 (PTI) A 15-year-old male elephant died due to electrocution at a tea garden in the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (KNPTR) on Friday, a park official said.

The elephant was killed after coming in contact with a transformer in Malini division of the Burapahar tea estate, the official said.

Also Read | German Open 2022: Lakshya Sen Enters Semifinals With Victory Over HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth Bows Out.

The incident area falls under the Hatidandi animal corridor.

The Minister for Environment and Forest, Parimal Suklabaidya, went to the spot and directed officials to take measures for preventing such incidents in the future. The minister instructed the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited's (APDCL) Sub Division Officer to take immediate steps to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

Also Read | Odisha Government To Conduct Offline Matriculation Examination From April 29.

He directed the manager of the Burhapahar Tea Estate to take note of safety measures while installing electrical transformers and other equipment.

He also asked the KNPTR Director to ascertain whether the authorities had taken clearance before the installation of the transformer.

A team of veterinarians conducted the animal's post-mortem examination.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)