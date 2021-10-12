Kannur, Oct 12 (PTI) A wild elephant was found electrocuted in an agricultural land at Payyavoor near here on Tuesday.
Locals found the elephant dead and informed forest officials who have reached the spot for conducting inquiry, forest sources said.
It is suspected that the jumbo, which is around 15-years-old, might have got electrocuted after it destroyed an electric post near the agricultural land.
