Coimbatore, May 14 (PTI) ELGI Sauer Compressors Ltd, a joint venture between Elgi Equipments Ltd and Germany-based Sauer Compressors Group, has set up a manufacturing facility at an investment of about Rs 400 million.

Spread across 50,000 sq ft at Kallapalayam near here, the facility would manufacture state-of-the-art high-pressure compressors, pressure-reducing stations and portable breathing air compressors for industrial, shipping, naval and off-shore markets, officials said.

The manufacturing unit would house an engineering centre to provide support to the Sauer Compressors Group worldwide.

"This is an important milestone in our journey towards market leadership and sustained business growth for ELGI Sauer Compressors in India," ELGI Sauer Compressors Ltd chief executive officer Satish Kini said in a company press release.

"This factory with expanded manufacturing capacity will help us further consolidate the engineering, indigenisation and product support capabilities of both constituent entities and create a strong aftermarket network," he said.

Elgi Equipments Ltd managing director Jairam Varadaraj said, "The ELGI Sauer joint venture, established in 2008, brought advanced technology, a wide range of products, increased availability due to indigenisation and better product support to the Navy, marine and related special applications."

He added: "Over 14 years of partnership, we have created a niche identity in the high pressure market in India and neighbouring countries. Today ELGI Sauer Compressors has strong local market know-how, indigenisation prospects to be more competitive, and opportunities to deliver customised solutions."

With this "world class facility", ELGI Sauer is "well positioned" to serve new markets and achieve long-term business goals, he added.

