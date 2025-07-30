Kolkata, July 30 (PTI) Emami Ltd on Wednesday unveiled a fresh corporate identity to mark its 50th anniversary, signifying the conglomerate's global footprint and adaptability.

Emami Vice Chairman and MD Harsha Vardhan Agarwal said the rebranding marks a pivotal step in the conglomerate's evolution.

Also Read | New UPI Rules Effective From August 1, 2025: From Daily Balance Check Limits to Autopay Timing Restrictions, List of Key Changes for People Using GPay, PhonePe, Paytm and More.

"The new identity reflects who we are today -- rooted in heritage, powered by innovation and a global outlook," he said.

In a statement, the company said the redesigned logo retains the iconic ellipse, now evolved into a sphere to signify Emami's global footprint and adaptability.

Also Read | Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana 2025 Deadline: Who Can Apply, Documents Required and How To Claim PMFBY Crop Insurance Before July 31.

"The stylised 'e' in the centre symbolises reinvention and continuous growth. A modernised colour palette and refined typeface aim to project confidence and forward momentum," it said.

As part of the rebranding, each of Emami's businesses will adopt a modern typeface and distinct colour derived from the new corporate design, aligning with the group's unified yet diverse identity, it added.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)