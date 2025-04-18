Dehradun, Apr 18 (PTI) In the last three years, the Uttarakhand government has provided jobs to more than 22,000 youth and the unemployment rate in the state has been reduced by 4.4 per cent, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said Friday.

Dhami attended a student union event organised at the Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal Central University campus in Srinagar Garhwal.

The chief minister said that many youths must be dreaming of getting a government job and must also be preparing for competitive examinations. To ensure that the copy-mafia does not ruin their dreams, the state government has implemented the "country's strictest anti-copying laws".

"As a result, more than 22,000 youths have been successful in securing government jobs in the last three years. Not a single case of copying came to the fore nor did any case reach the court," Dhami claimed.

The youth in the state are not only earning their livelihood through start-ups and self-employment but have also become job providers to others, Dhami said.

He said that Uttarakhand has also surpassed the national average by reducing the unemployment rate by 4.4 per cent in the last year.

The chief minister said that the state government is taking Uttarakhand forward through various innovative action plans.

He said that Uttarakhand is the first state in the country to implement the UCC law. The state has also secured first place in the country in the list of Sustainable Development Goals released by NITI Aayog.

Dhami added that the government is committed to development in the education sector, with projects like model college, women's hostel, IT labs, Examination Bhawan, Astro Park and Science City.

