Chandigarh, May 2 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said the standard operating methods and procedures (SOMPs) have been prepared by the Quality Assurance Authority to ensure robust, sustainable, reliable infrastructure in the state.

The chief minister said this is not just a document but a vision, a foundation upon which a grand structure of quality, long-lasting infrastructure, services, and good governance will be built.

Addressing a gathering during the Quality Assurance Conclave held in Panchkula, the chief minister congratulated the Haryana Quality Assurance Authority on completing two years of its establishment.

He praised the Authority for its exemplary work in a short span of time. The chief minister also launched the website of the Authority.

Saini said that this 'Quality Assurance Authority' is the first state-level institution in India that is entirely focused on infrastructure quality.

Its model is being studied by other states and central institutions, he said.

He expressed hope that this model will soon evolve into a 'national network for quality assurance' across the country.

According to an official statement, Saini emphasised that incomplete or poorly executed construction is more harmful than no construction at all.

Embracing this philosophy, the government has decided to prioritise quality. These SOMPs are the standards for ensuring quality for government departments, engineers, contractors, and policymakers, he said.

Saini said the government aims that every construction project, service, and policy in Haryana must adhere to international standards. The theme of this conclave, 'Strong, Sustainable, and Reliable Infrastructure', reflects the government's focus not only on the speed of development but also on its quality, he said.

Saini said that the Quality Assurance Authority was established to guarantee quality construction across all departments. This Authority is a multi-dimensional body ensuring quality in key sectors like roads, bridges, buildings, irrigation, water, sewage, and energy, he said.

He said that the focus is not only on quality but also on capacity-building through training engineers, regional workshops, and digital manuals. Besides, a research and development centre will be set up to promote best practices tailored to Indian construction needs, he said.

