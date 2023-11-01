New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) EPFO has approved a Communication Framework Document which will help in the timely dissemination of information within the retirement fund body and its stakeholders, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The EPFO board also approved the Draft Audit Manual which will help standardize audit procedures, provide a training resource for employees, facilitate decision-making, and consolidate audit information in EPFO, the Ministry of Labour & Employment said in a statement.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Foundation Day 2023 Date and Significance: Know History of Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava Day When the State Was Formed.

The decisions were taken at EPFO's 71st Foundation Day on Tuesday.

Besides a Draft Exemption Manual was also approved by the board which will help in streamlining the procedures, training and consolidating the information.

Also Read | Karnataka Rajyotsava Day 2023 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day When the State of Karnataka Was Formed.

Union Minister for Labour & Employment Bhupender Yadav along with Union Minister of State for Labour & Employment Rameshwar Teli inaugurated the foundation day event.

"Minister Yadav exhorted EPFO to become a hassle-free and technology-driven organization. He expressed satisfaction that EPFO is giving 8.15 per cent interest this year and has already credited interest in more than 24 crore accounts," the ministry statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)