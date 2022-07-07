Chennai, Jul 7 (PTI) The Madras High Court was informed on Thursday that AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) can contest the election for the post of general secretary at a meeting of the party's top decision-making body to be held on July 11.

When the civil suit from OPS came up for hearing today, the counsel for former Chief Minister and rival faction leader Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) told Justice Krishnan Ramaswamy that Panneerselvam can very well contest for the post of general secretary of the party at the July 11 general council meet, against which OPS had moved the court.

The meeting scheduled to be held on Monday will be an extraordinary one, the counsel told the judge.

The dominant EPS faction had earlier said the post of general secretary, a powerful position last held by J Jayalalithaa till her death in 2016, will be revived in the July 11 GC meet. The general council is the AIADMK's highest decision-making body. OPS and EPS have been at loggerheads over the single leadership issue.

After raising a lot of questions with regard to holding the GC meeting and the power of the authorities who can sign and convene the same, the judge adjourned the matter by a day with a direction to the Palaniswami faction to respond to the same.

The civil suit of OPS sought to stall the GC meeting convened by the EPS faction at a marriage hall in Vanagaram here on July 11, based on an anonymous request dated July 1.

