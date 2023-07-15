New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday said that Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues are discussed a lot at the G20 forums and elements like ESG will decide the country's future road map.

He was speaking at the two-day summit on the theme 'Unlocking Sustainability: G20 Presidency Paves the Way for an ESG-driven New World Order' here.

ESG is being discussed in G20 a lot. While Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav marks the country's 75 years of journey of independence, elements like ESG will decide the roadmap of the country's future after another 25 years, in 2047, the minister was quoted as saying in a release issued by the institute.

"If we carefully consider our own ancient culture, then it has always promoted sustainability practices in subtle ways through rituals and festivals," he said.

The institute's President Vijender Sharma said it is providing a diploma in cost accounting for farmers.

"We have especially helped the Indian Army to help the officers and other ranks to rehabilitate them when they get superannuated, through our cost accountancy course," he said.

