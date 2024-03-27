New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two people, including a former international wrestler, for smuggling charas from Himachal Pradesh and selling it here, an official said on Wednesday.

Police have recovered 350 grams of charas, valued over Rs 10 lakhs, from the possession of the accused, which was being transported in a Mercedes car, the official said.

The accused have been identified as Hanumante (30), a former wrestler, and Adnan Ahmed (32), police said.

"The team received a tip-off on Monday night that the drug traffickers are purchasing charas from Malana, Himachal Pradesh and further selling the same in different parts of Delhi, NCR and other parts of India," Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Sanjay Bhatia said.

Police said that a team was formed and laid a trap near Wazirabad flyover and two persons in a Mercedes car were nabbed, the officer said.

On interrogation, they disclosed that the charas was sourced by them from Malana village in district Kullu. Accordingly, a case under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act has been registered, Bhatia further said.

Hanumante told police that he had participated in wrestling at junior international level. He has also participated at National level in the ‘super heavyweight' category.

"During the competition in the year 2014, he sustained injury and got bed ridden for some time. Thereafter, he fell into bad company and started consuming drugs,” the Additional CP said.

The officer further said that Hanumante became a drug addict and used to purchase charas from Delhi, but it was costly.

"So he went to Malana to purchase charas. He purchased it for his own consumption and further to sell at higher rates. The other accused Adnan came in contact with Hanumante during lockdown," said the officer.

