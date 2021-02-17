Mumbai, Feb 17 (PTI) The Export-Import Bank of India (Exim Bank) on Wednesday said it has extended a line of credit (LOC) of USD 15 million to the Republic of Sierra Leone.

The LOC has been extended for expansion of the ongoing projects for rehabilitation of existing potable water facilities in four communities of Sierra Leone, Exim Bank said in a release.

This LOC will be used for implementation of projects by Indian companies which will benefit one lakh residents in the four communities.

With the signing of this agreement, Exim Bank has so far extended five LOCs worth USD 168 million to Sierra Leone, on behalf of the Indian government.

The LOCs extended cover projects in sectors like power, agriculture and potable water.

Exim Bank has now in place 267 LOCs, covering 62 countries in Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), with credit commitments of around USD 26.59 billion available for financing exports from India.

