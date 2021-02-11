Mumbai, Feb 11 (PTI) Export-Import Bank of India (Exim Bank) will provide USD 400 million to Maldives to fund Greater Male Connectivity Project, the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday.

Exim Bank had entered into an agreement on October 12, 2020, with the Maldives government for making available to the latter, Government of India supported Line of Credit (LoC) of USD 400 million for undertaking the Greater Male Connectivity – (Male to Thilafushi Link) project in Maldives, the RBI said in a release.

The agreement under the LoC is effective from January 28, 2021. The terminal utilisation period is 60 months after the scheduled completion date of the project, it added.

The 6.7 km Greater Male Connectivity Project (GMCP) will be the largest civilian infrastructure project in Maldives, connecting Male with three neighbouring islands - Villingili, Gulhifahu and Thilafushi.

India will fund the implementation of a major connectivity project in Maldives through a USD 400 million line of credit and USD 100 million grant, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had earlier said in August 2020.

