New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Coca-Cola India expects its homegrown juice brand Maaza to become a billion-dollar brand by around 2024 following two of its other products Thums Up and Sprite achieving the milestone, a top company official said.

Last week, global soft drinks major Coca-Cola Company said its lemon and lime-flavoured soft drink Sprite has become a billion-dollar brand in the Indian market.

Earlier, Coca-Cola was expecting Maaza to join the billion-dollar league in 2023. However, due to a surge in mango prices in 2022 as the weather played spoilsport, now the company expects this to happen around a year later, Coca-Cola President (India and Southwest Asia) Sanket Ray said on Tuesday.

"We would love for our juice brand Maaza to become a billion-dollar brand and that is clearly our ambition. But it may take longer and may not happen next year.

"With the surge in mango pulp price, we do not know how next year will shape up. If it happens next year that will be good. But it should happen by 2024," Ray said at a media roundtable here.

In January this year, Coca-Cola had said its Indian soft drink brand Thums Up had become a billion-dollar brand in 2021. India is the fifth-largest market for Coca-Cola globally.

Maaza is a mango-based drink made from the pulp of the Alphonso variety, which is known as the 'King of Mangoes' in India.

Now Coca-Cola has become the largest mango buyer in the country, Ray said, adding it is also now trying some other regional varieties of mangoes which have the potential to match the taste.

Asked about the current size of Maaza's business, Ray said, "We should end this year around Rs 4,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore."

Maaza was acquired by The Coca-Cola Company from Ramesh Chauhan of Parle Bisleri in 1993, along with brands like Thums Up, Limca, Citra and Gold Spot, when the Atlanta-headquartered company had re-entered the Indian market.

During the company's latest earnings call, Coca-Cola Company Chairman and CEO James Quincey had said: "We drove 2.5 billion transactions in India at affordable price points through the expansion of returnable glass bottles and single-serve PET packages."

