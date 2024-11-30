Gangtok, Nov 30 (PTI) A multidisciplinary team, which is on a critical expedition to conduct a glacial flood-risk study on the Shako Chho lake in Sikkim, has carried out a comprehensive study on glacial flood-risk mitigation strategies for the high-altitude water body.

Braving freezing temperatures, the team has completed a challenging five-hour uphill trek, ascending from 13,000 feet to 17,000 feet, according to an official release.

On reaching the partially-frozen lake, the team observed that the water level had receded by approximately seven feet compared to the previous expedition on September 5, 2024.

This indicates that the natural seepage of water through the terminal moraine is functioning effectively, reducing immediate risks, the release said.

The geologists from Sikkim's Department of Mines and Geology conducted a subsurface geophysical study of the right lateral moraine, using Electrical Resistivity Tomography (ERT).

The clear weather provided an exceptional opportunity to observe the lake, the Khangchengyao Massif, hanging glaciers and the lateral and terminal moraines.

These conditions allowed the team to comprehensively assess hazards, including avalanches, landslides, rockfalls and the stability of the lateral and terminal moraines, the release said.

Significantly, the area at the base of the hanging glaciers comprises hard bedrock with the potential to absorb the impact of avalanches, providing a natural buffer.

The return trek proved equally challenging, with temperatures dropping to minus 7 degrees Celsius.

Some of the team members experienced symptoms of high-altitude sickness, prompting the decision to extend their stay at Thangu for a day to recover and acclimatise, before proceeding to the next leg of the expedition at Muguthang, located at a height of 14,000 feet.

The team expressed deep gratitude to the Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) for their unwavering support and warm hospitality throughout the mission.

The expedition is a critical step towards understanding glacial-lake dynamics and mitigating risks associated with climate change in high-altitude regions.

The findings will play a vital role in safeguarding communities downstream and preserving fragile ecosystems, the release said.

