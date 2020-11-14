Bengaluru, Nov 14 (PTI): A 28-year-old woman, along with her three minor children, jumped into a canal in Hassan district of Karnataka and died, police said on Saturday.

Family feud is suspected to be the reason for the suicide, the police said.

Also Read | Aakash Chopra Defends Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore and India Captaincy.

The deceased hail from Chitradurga district and had been working in a farm, they said.

The bodies of the three children, including a girl, have been fished out while a search is on to trace the body of the woman, they said.

Also Read | Arjun Rampal Questioned by NCB For Seven Hours, Says He Has ‘Nothing to Do with Drugs’.

Further investigations are on, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)