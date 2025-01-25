Faridabad, Jan 25 (PTI) A team of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday arrested an assistant sub inspector red handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 7,000, an official said.

The complainant alleged that she runs Maharaja Guest House in Ballabgarh. ASI Jaiveer from the bus stand police chowki used to threaten her saying if she wants to run a guest house, she will have to pay Rs 5,000 every month, the official said.

Due to fear, the woman kept giving him Rs 5,000 but soon the ASI increased the amount to Rs 7,000. Following this, the woman filed a complaint at the bureau.

The ACB team laid a trap and caught the ASI while accepting the bribe, the official said.

