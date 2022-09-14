Mangaluru, Sep 14 (PTI) An elderly farmer ended his life here by shooting himself with a rifle at Tellaru in Durga village of Karkala taluk in Udupi district on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Bhaskar Hegde (63) of Tellaru, Nellabettu in the taluk. He was a BJP worker and member of the local panchayat.

Police said he shot himself while his wife went to prepare tea. She heard the gunshot and rushed to find her husband dead.

Hegde, who was into organic farming in his agricultural land, had severe financial crisis which is suspected to be the reason behind the extreme step, they said.

Police officials including Deputy SP Vinaya Prasad visited the spot.

