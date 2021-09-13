Coimbatore, Sept 13 (PTI): The Tamil Nadu Farmers Association has said it was against the proposal of the State government to shift the Tamil Nadu Organic Certification Department from here to Chennai.

Also Read | McMurray Stern: Using Innovative Techniques to Fulfill Your Storage Needs.

Also Read | Delhi: Building Collapses in Sabzi Mandi Area, Rescue Operations Underway.

In a memorandum submitted to Coimbatore District Collector on Monday, president of the association S Palanisamy said the organic farmers of the Kongu region, comprising eight western districts of the State, would face problems, including transportation if the department was shifted to the capital city.

A couple of days ago, president of the BJP agricultural wing G K Nagaraj met the Collector demanding withdrawal of the proposal failing which, the former said, the ryots would stage a demonstration on September 21 across the region.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)