Amaravati, Jun 3 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Municipal Minister P Narayana has said here that farmers have come forward to offer 36,000 acres of land for the second phase of land pooling for the greenfield capital city of Amaravati to accommodate an international airport, smart industries and a sports city.

Addressing a press conference at the secretariat on Monday, the minister noted that the TDP-led NDA government needs 5,000 acres of land to build an airport similar to Shamshabad Airport in Hyderabad and another 2,500 acres each to accommodate smart industries and an international sports city respectively.

Also Read | SSC GD Constable Result 2025 Out at ssc.gov.in: Staff Selection Commission Releases Results for SSC GD Constable Posts, Check Steps To Download Scorecard.

However, he observed that no decision has been taken yet whether the government should go for land acquisition or land pooling options, adding that village meetings are being held to elicit farmers' opinion.

According to Narayana, farmers are gravitating towards land pooling option.

Also Read | Who Is Xi Mingze? From Her Age and Education to Profession, All About China President Xi Jinping's Daughter As She Draws Spotlight Amid Rising US-China Tensions Over Student Visas.

The state government is already having a land bank of 54,000 acres for the greenfield capital city, which is yet to be fully utilised by bringing in infrastructure and constructions and is going for an additional 40,000 acres of land under a second phase.

On April 15, Narayana had announced that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is keen on creating a ‘mega city' combining adjacent Mangalagiri, Tadepalli, Guntur and Vijayawada with Amaravati.

Further, he said the 48th Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) meeting chaired by the CM on Monday took a decision to confirm the L1 (least cost) bidders to construct five administrative towers in the core capital area of the greenfield capital city at an estimated cost of Rs 3,673 crore. Narayana said work on these towers will commence soon.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)