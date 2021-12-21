Kochi, Dec 21 (PTI) Multichannel marketplace platform Farmers Fresh Zone (FarmersFZ) under Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has raised an investment from Yunus Social Business Fund Bengaluru(YSBFB) that supports social businesses.

FarmersFZ, which bridges the gap between rural farmers and urban consumers by providing healthy, premium-quality and pesticide-free vegetables from fields to the table within 24hours of harvest, has raised an "unspecified amount" from the Fund.

Pradeep PS, Founder and CEO of FarmersFZ, said the assistance of YSBFB is a boost to the startup's efforts for a social cause and a recognition of its commitment.

"We will use the fund to facilitate the growth and infrastructure, which enhances our working model, and thus benefits our famer community and their livelihoods," Pradeep said in a release.

He said YSBFB has done a deep analysis and study on the impact of FarmersFZ in society.

YSBFB MD and CEO Suresh Krishna hailed FarmersFZ for being able to unlock better earnings for the farmers. He said his company's team was aiming to expand the model across southern India.

"We will be replicating it especially in the tier-2 cities," he added.

Leading angel investor Nagaraja Prakasam said FarmersFZ's 'Know your farmer' feature, enabled by proprietary traceability tech, facilitates the startup to provide small-scale farmers better livelihoods by helping them get more value for their produce.

"Our endeavour is to bring food safety in agri-supply chain for a billion along with hygienic and nutritional food with this concept: from local farmer to local customer," Prakasam said.

The company connects more than 2,000 farmers, being able to increase progressive farmers' income level by 15-20 per cent.

KSUM is the nodal agency of the Kerala government for entrepreneurship development and incubation activities in the state.

