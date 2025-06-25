New Delhi, Jun 25 (PTI) The FASTag ecosystem has immense potential and can provide a foundation for seamless digital travel experiences across the country, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday.

"We aim to expand the utility of FASTag into a robust platform that will enhance user convenience, streamline transport & mobility services, and bring greater efficiency to the sector," said Gadkari.

The road transport and highways minister was speaking at a workshop with Fintech companies organised in New Delhi by Indian Highways and Management Company Limited (IHMCL), a company promoted by National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The objective of the workshop was to gather insights from leading fintech players on various aspects such as regulatory compliance, grievance redressal, security, and non-toll applications of FASTag to support its next phase of growth.

In his address V Umashankar, Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said that Fintech has been a bright spot for India and has given us many path-breaking innovations.

He said the FASTag has transformed the Electronic Toll Collection in the country.

Speaking on the occasion Santosh Kumer Yadav, Chairman, NHAI said the ideas generated at the workshop will pave the way for future innovations and help in enhancing the scope and utility of FASTag system beyond toll collections.

