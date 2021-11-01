New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Toll collection through FASTag recorded an all-time high of 214.23 million (about 21.42 crore) transactions in October worth Rs 3,356 crore, indicating higher economic and transport-related activities, particularly during the festive season.

According to the government data, toll collection through FASTag recorded 193.6 million transactions amounting to Rs 3,000 crore in September, while in August, it had recorded 201.2 million transactions worth 3,076.56 crore.

Also, the toll collection through FASTag recorded an all-time high of 122.81 crore on Saturday.

The government has made FASTags mandatory from February 15 midnight, and all plazas of National Highway and road highway collect user fees only through FASTag.

FASTag implementation has reduced the waiting time at National Highways Fee Plazas significantly, resulting in an enhanced user experience.

