New Delhi, Jul 7 (PTI) Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) on Friday announced partnering with Reliance Brands for the Hyundai India Couture Week, scheduled to be held here from from July 25 to August 2, 2023.

The partnership will bring additional heft to the event which has been India's premier showcase for bridal and couture designers for the past 16 years, said a joint statement.

Also Read | Leqembi, First Alzheimer’s Drug Proven to Slow the Disease’s Progression, Gets Full FDA Approval in US, Medicare Will Now Pay for It.

Reliance Brands (RBL) with its experience and expertise in launching and partnering with international and Indian luxury brands will help accelerate and widen this proposition, it added.

FDCI Chairman Sunil Sethi said: "We look forward to the value that this partnership will bring towards the growth of the property in the years to come as we strive to make it a showcase at par with anywhere in the world."

Also Read | Employment News: Maharashtra Added 30% of New Jobs in India in Last Five Years, Says Official.

RBL Group Vice President Jaspreet Chandok said: "This partnership re-affirms our commitment towards the growth of the designer fashion industry in India as we look at creating global benchmarks in terms of showcase, appeal and visibility."

India's renowned couturiers will unveil their exclusive collections in 17 artistic showcases.

FDCI, having over 400 members, is a not-for-profit organisation that works to further the business of fashion in India and ensure its sustainable growth.

Its members include fashion and accessory designers and professionals, educational institutions, and corporates.

RBL is a subsidiary of the country's leading operator Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. It has a portfolio of brand partnerships with leading global brands.

In the past five years, RBL has also invested in building and operating home-grown designer brands besides acquiring the iconic British toy retailer Hamleys.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)