Mumbai, Nov 13 (PTI) The Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) and FHRAI on Friday welcomed the Madhya Pradesh government's decision to waive the excise licence fee across all licence classes, saying that it will be a big relief for the hospitality industry in the state.

Only days ahead of the Diwali, the hospitality industry considers the announcement as a sign of better times to come, HRAWI said in statement.

The fee waiver will be pro-rata applicable from April until August, during which hotels and restaurants remained shut on account of the lockdown.

"We are thankful to the Madhya Pradesh government for understanding the plight of the hospitality industry. The waiver in the excise licence fee is justified because establishments were not open for the period of almost eight months," HRAWI president Sherry Bhatia said.

He added that paying a fee for a service that was never availed would have been unfair.

The Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) has made similar representations in all the states that have levied the excise licence fee, the association's Vice-President Gurbaxish Singh Kohli said.

He added that if the business is non-operational, the fee should not be levied. "Moreover, businesses were shut because the government had asked them to. We are glad that a few states, including now MP, have agreed but we will continue to plead with the remaining states for the waiver."

