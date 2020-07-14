New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) on Tuesday said it has partnered with Swasth, a not-for-profit consortium of healthcare players, to drive healthcare transformation.

The partnership aims to promote knowledge sharing in telemedicine and digital health, Ficci said in a statement. The industry body added that it will also focus on promoting public-private collaborations.

"Ficci is supporting Swasth, which we believe will drive healthcare inclusion for the country leveraging the best of technology and healthcare," Ficci Healthservices Committee Co-Chair Harsh Mahajan said.

There was a need for a telemedicine hub to deliver healthcare to far-flung areas in the country and COVID-19 has acted as a catalyst to get this partnership started, he added.

