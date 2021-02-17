New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday addressed the board of markets regulator Sebi for the first time after the presentation of the Union Budget earlier this month.

After the presentation of the Budget every year, it is customary for the finance minister to address the boards of Sebi and RBI.

In a tweet, the finance ministry said Sitharaman addressed the board of Sebi (Securities and Exchange Board of India) in the national capital on Wednesday. The ministry also tweeted photos of the meeting.

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Singh Thakur, Sebi Chairman Ajay Tyagi, Finance Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey, Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj and members of Sebi board were present.

Sitharaman addressed the board of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday.

