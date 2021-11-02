New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Peer-to-Peer (P2P) lending platform Finzy has raised USD 2 million (about Rs 14.9 crore) to fund its business growth.

The company will use the proceeds to strengthen its technology and enhance product offerings for its lenders and borrowers, Finzy said in a statement.

Also Read | 1 TB Internal Phone Memory! Samsung Ready With World's First 1TB Chip for Smartphones.

Launched in 2017, Finzy offers personal unsecured loans starting at a low interest rate of 7.99 per cent per annum.

"We have raised this bridge round from our existing investors. We are in documentation stage with a Silicon Valley based technology fund and expect our Series A to close within a couple of months" Finzy CEO Amit More said.

Also Read | 10-0! Jose Mourinho Starts AS Roma Managerial Career in Style by Defeating Serie D Side Montecatini.

To save excessive dilution at an early stage, the company would limit Series A to USD 10 million though there is a demand for a much higher investment number, he said.

Finzy claims to have more than 1 lakh customers and the largest outstanding loan book amongst all the P2P platforms.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)