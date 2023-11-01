Bengaluru, Nov 1 (PTI) An FIR has been registered against Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa after his pet dogs allegedly attacked and bit a 48-year old woman who had parked her car near his house here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on October 28 when the woman had gone to RR Nagar to attend a programme after parking her car at a vacant space near the actor's house in in RR Nagar, they said.

In her complaint, she alleged that when she returned after attending the programme, she saw a person with three dogs standing near her vehicle. When she requested him to take the dogs away so that she could get into her car, he allegedly refused and picked up a fight with her over parking the vehicle there. This led to a heated argument between the woman and the dogs' caretaker during which the dogs allegedly attacked her.

The dogs belonged to actor Darshan. They allegedly bit her and tore her clothes, according to police.

"Based on the woman's complaint, both the actor and the dogs' caretaker have been booked under Section 289 (Negligent conduct with respect to animal) of the Indian Penal Code," a senior police officer said.

