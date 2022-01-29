The Pune Fire Department rescued Ten Persian cats from a 3-storey building where a fire broke out on Friday night.

A fire official says "The pets were stuck in a flat that was filled with smoke caused by the fire, but we managed to rescue them.

Here is the Video:

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Ten Persian cats were rescued by Pune Fire Department from a 3-storey building where a fire broke out on Friday night. "The pets were stuck in a flat that was filled with smoke caused by the fire, but we managed to rescue them," a fire official said pic.twitter.com/tV30vuXako — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2022

