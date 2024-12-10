New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) A fire broke out at an under-construction building in Outer Delhi's Paschim Vihar on Tuesday evening, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

The department received an emergency call about the blaze at 5 pm, he said.

"We immediately dispatched six fire tenders to the site," he said, adding that the fire was doused within 50 minutes.

