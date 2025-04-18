New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) A fire broke out in a banquet hall in Delhi's Vikaspuri area on Friday afternoon, prompting authorities to rush 13 fire tenders, an official from the Delhi Fire Services said.

No casualties have been reported yet, he said.

A call was received at 4.11 pm on Friday in the tent of the banquet hall in H Block in Vikaspuri area, he said.

"We rushed a total of 13 fire tenders to the spot and the firefighting operation is still ongoing," he added.

