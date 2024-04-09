New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) A major fire broke out in a building in central Delhi's G B Road area, officials said on Tuesday.

No casualties were reported in the fire that broke out late on Monday night, they said.

"After receiving information about the fire, 14 fire tenders were pressed into service. The fire was brought under control after some time. A police investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire," a Delhi Fire Services official said.

