New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) A fire broke out in a stationary truck on Thursday evening in Delhi's Azadpur Mandi, prompting authorities to rush two fire tenders to the spot, an official said.

No casualty has been reported yet.

A call regarding the fire was received at 8.20 pm on Thursday, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

"We rushed two fire tenders to the spot. No casualty has been reported yet and the firefighting operation is ongoing," he said.

