Ambala, May 10 (PTI) A woman was killed in a fire that broke out in slum huts here on Saturday, police said.

Two other people suffered serious burn injuries and were admitted to a hospital, they said. Both are said to be in a critical condition.

Also Read | SSC Exam Calendar 2025 Released: Check Complete Schedule for CGL, CHSL, Delhi Police SI, JEE and Other Major Exams at ssc.gov.in.

The deceased was identified as Radha Devi (60), they said.

According to the police, a fire broke out in the slum huts near the market committee office of Shahzadpur. The fire engulfed several huts in no time. Some people managed to get out while some were trapped.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 10, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Saturday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

A fire brigade reached the spot and controlled the blaze. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)