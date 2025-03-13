New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) A fire broke out in a house in south Delhi's East of Kailash Thursday night, an official of Delhi Fire Services said. No casualties were reported.

The incident was reported around 9 pm from D Block of the area and nine fire tenders were rushed to the site, he said.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control, he said.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, he added.

