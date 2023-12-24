New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) A fire broke out in a godown in the Karawal Nagar area of east Delhi, officials said on Sunday.

"A call about the fire in a godown near the Kali Ghata road of Karawal Nagar was received around 3.54 pm. A total of 12 fire tenders were pressed into service," a Delhi Fire Service official said.

He further said police in the area were informed about the matter.

Further details about the incident are awaited.

