New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) A fire broke out in waste at an under construction building near Janpath roundabout on Sunday, officials of the Delhi Fire Services said. No one was hurt in the incident.

"We got multiple calls regarding fire in an building. We sent six fire vehicles to the spot and later discovered that the fire broke out in a waste material.

"Our teams controlled the fire," said an official of the DFS.

