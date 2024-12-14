Palghar, Dec 14 (PTI) The police have rescued five child labourers and arrested two persons in raids at hotels in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Saturday.

The police's anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU), along with labour officials, raided two hotels in Vasai on Thursday and rescued five boys in the age group of 13 to 17 years, an official said.

The team arrested Moin Mobin Khan (20) and Faizal Khan Abutalha Muslim Khan (21), both hailing from Uttar Pradesh, for employing underage boys and forcing them to perform life-threatening and labour-intensive tasks against their will.

A case has been registered under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act at Achole police station, the official said.

