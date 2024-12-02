New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Delhi Police has nabbed five people, including three juveniles in a case of murder, an official said on Monday.

"So far a total of five people -- two women and three juveniles -- have been held in the case," said a police officer.

The officer further said the accused have been identified as Mohammad Akhtar (62), Mohammad Maksood (49), Angoori (35) and Maksood's wife Juhi (34).

"Police custody remand of Maksood has been taken. The team is working on establishing the entire sequence of events leading to the incident and examining if someone else is also a part of the conspiracy," said the officer.

A man was stabbed to death while crossing a park in west Delhi's Naraina six months after his elder brother was killed in a similar attack, police said on Sunday.

Police had apprehended two juveniles for the murder, which took place on Saturday.

